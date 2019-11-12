At 91, Dr. Ruth Westheimer is still traveling and speaking, an inspiration to all. Speaking to a large audience in Montreal recently, she said, “I never talked about politics." But when Westheimer saw children being separated from their families, she could no longer be silent. At the same time women’s reproductive rights are being threatened and family planning denied, she said.
A chill went through my body when she talked about being separated from her parents at age 10, never to see them again. What have we become as a country? This is not a Republican or Democratic divide. As a country, and as a people, we are better than this. My heart breaks for the families struggling because of our policies, which hurt vulnerable and often desperate men, women and children.
Liz de Laperouse • St. Louis County