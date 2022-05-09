Letter: Serious questions abound about reproduction and abortion

Regarding "Motherhood deferred: US median age for giving birth hits 30" (May 6): I am a retired high school teacher who spent 20 years working with at-risk teens. I know that some of my female students chose to have abortions in order to finish their education. These were legal and heart-rending decisions for all of them. Now, women who seek control of their bodies and lives could be forced to make illegal, heart-rending and life-risking decisions. Making abortion illegal only makes it dangerous for anyone without the means to get a legal dilation and curettage.

Would I choose abortion? I don’t know the answer to that, but I do know I cannot make that decision for someone else any more than I would want that decision made for me.

Can't we all agree that every child born should be wanted, have access to diapers, food, health care and vaccinations and that women do not get pregnant on their own? Can we agree that anti-abortion can actually be "pro-life"? I know that last question is problematic, but the questions deserve serious thought.

Carol Reinhard • Shrewsbury