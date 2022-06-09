Letter: Service members killed deserve to be remembered

I was born in 1949. The Vietnam War was going on when I was in college at UMSL. I did not get contacted by my draft board or go into the service, but I have a few friends who went to Vietnam. On the Vietnam Memorial Wall website, thewall-usa.com, one can get lots of information of those more than 58,000 whose names are on that wall.

I entered my birthday, and the list came up of the 14 men who were born the exact same month, day and year as me who died in Vietnam. There are two each from Florida, Illinois, Ohio and Texas. Plus, there is one each from Alabama, Montana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Washington. They range in age from 18 to 21. A few were Marines, but most were in the Army.

Again, I thought about them over the Memorial Day weekend. Americans in their late 60s or 70s might want to consider doing the same. Also, they can enter a city (say, where they went to high school), and the names of all those who died in Vietnam would be shown who are from that city.

Mike Moll • Ballwin