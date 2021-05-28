 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Set aside time to honor those who gave their lives
0 comments

Letter: Set aside time to honor those who gave their lives

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Memorial Day

Bill Allen, of Winthrop, Mass., who served in the Army in Vietnam during 1971, was one of the volunteers planting American flags on Boston Common Wednesday.  

 Josh Reynolds, Associated Press

Several years ago on Memorial Day, a friend of mine thanked me for my service. I surprised him when I rejected his gesture. I informed him that my day (Veterans Day) was in November. Memorial Day, I said, was much more sacred because it honored those, many of whom were just entering adulthood, who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country so we can enjoy all of the freedoms and opportunities we have in this great country.

This holiday weekend, Monday in particular, we give justified homage to those brave men and women who gave their lives so that our nation, conceived and dedicated to a government of and by the people, can continue to provide those freedoms and opportunities.

Unfortunately, war is not Darwinian. It takes the best and the brightest, and almost always before they have a chance to contribute their talents to the greater good of community and society. Please set aside some time Monday to honor those who gave their lives, well before their time, for our great country.

Ken Niemann • Waterloo

This holiday weekend, Monday in particular, we give justified homage to those brave men and women who gave their lives.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports