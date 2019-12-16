Regarding “The left has done what Trump is accused of doing” (Dec. 8): The letter states: “They accused Trump of Russia collusion while at the same time they were using the 'Steele Dossier,' which had been purchased by Democrats using Russian operatives to dig up dirt.”
In October 2015, Fusion GPS was contracted by a conservative political website, The Washington Free Beacon, to provide general opposition research on Donald Trump and other Republican presidential candidates. In April 2016, an attorney for Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee separately hired Fusion GPS to investigate Trump, while the Free Beacon stopped its backing in May of 2016.
Fusion GPS founders Glenn R. Simpson and Peter Fritsch stated that they hired Christopher Steele, who ran the Russia desk for Britain's foreign intelligence branch.
In July 2016, Steele supplied a report he had written to an FBI agent in Rome. His contact at the FBI was the same senior agent with whom he had worked when investigating a separate sports corruption scandal. In September 2016, Steele held a series of off-the-record meetings with journalists from prominent media companies.
Those are verifiable facts. The letter’s narrative doesn’t match the facts.
Joe Boehler • Spanish Lake