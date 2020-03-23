Letter: Setting the record straight on Walmart’s sick leave policy

Regarding "Missouri must act now to mandate paid sick leave" (March 17): A letter referencing the need for paid sick leave during the cornonavirus pandemic included inaccurate information about the policies at Walmart, Missouri’s largest employer. Not only does Walmart provide its associates sick leave in the form of paid time off, on March 10, the company implemented a new COVID-19 Emergency Leave Policy.
The health and safety of our associates and the communities we serve is our top priority, and this emergency leave policy was formed with them in mind.
The new policy allows associates to stay home and still get paid if they are unable to work or uncomfortable to work. Should associates have a confirmed case of the virus, they’ll receive up to two weeks of pay. If they’re not able to return to work after that time, additional pay replacement may be provided for up to 26 weeks for both full-time and part-time hourly associates.
In addition, we adjusted store hours to allow extra time to stock shelves and perform cleaning and sanitizing so we can make sure customers have what they need.
During this unprecedented time, our associates are working hard to serve customers. We will continue to take all measures necessary to ensure the well-being of our associates, customers and the community.
Rodney Walker • Manchester
Walmart Vice President and Regional General Manager