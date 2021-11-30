Letter: Settlement opens relocation door, including Cardinals

Regarding "St. Louis, NFL agree to $790 million settlement in Rams lawsuit, Goodell approves" (Nov. 25): I predict right now that St. Louis loses its major league baseball team by 2040, probably before. Professional sports owners, mostly billionaires or multibillionaires, do not respect weakness or poor people, even those who are only millionaires. This National Football League settlement is an engraved invitation for selling and relocating the Cardinals. It probably won't happen for a while, but if something goes wrong with the Athletics' relocation from Oakland to Las Vegas, it could happen soon. Remember, baseball has an antitrust exemption.

The DeWitts are goldfish in a fraternity of multibillionaire sharks. I believe there is only one way for them to better themselves and realize the American Dream: sell the Cardinals. The NFL just blazed the trail for the Cardinals to hit the road. Mike Shannon was right.