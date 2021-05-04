Letter: Sexist to note the color of Harris and Pelosi's dresses

Regarding "Biden's declaration: America's democracy 'is rising anew'" (April 29): Pastels? Why did the Post-Dispatch have to ruin an article about President Joe Biden's address by noting that for the first time, two women, Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, were seated behind him wearing pastels? I don't think I ever saw a reference to two men sitting behind the podium wearing navy suits or matching ties.
I'm surprised the article didn't mention their masks, which did not match. And it's too bad we couldn't see what kind of shoes they were wearing.
Just when people think women are making progress, they have to be reminded about how they dress.
Marilyn Vavra • Creve Coeur