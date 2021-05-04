Letter: Sexist to note the color of Harris and Pelosi's dresses

Regarding "Biden's declaration: America's democracy 'is rising anew'" (April 29): Pastels? Why did the Post-Dispatch have to ruin an article about President Joe Biden's address by noting that for the first time, two women, Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, were seated behind him wearing pastels? I don't think I ever saw a reference to two men sitting behind the podium wearing navy suits or matching ties.