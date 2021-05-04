 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sexist to note the color of Harris and Pelosi's dresses
0 comments

Letter: Sexist to note the color of Harris and Pelosi's dresses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
AP Week in Pictures: North America

Vice President Kamala Harris, left, greets House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., ahead of President Joe Biden addressing a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)

 Jim Watson

Regarding "Biden's declaration: America's democracy 'is rising anew'" (April 29): Pastels? Why did the Post-Dispatch have to ruin an article about President Joe Biden's address by noting that for the first time, two women, Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, were seated behind him wearing pastels? I don't think I ever saw a reference to two men sitting behind the podium wearing navy suits or matching ties.

I'm surprised the article didn't mention their masks, which did not match. And it's too bad we couldn't see what kind of shoes they were wearing.

Just when people think women are making progress, they have to be reminded about how they dress.

Marilyn Vavra • Creve Coeur

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports