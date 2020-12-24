Letter: Sexual abusers should learn consequences of actions

Regarding the editorial “Digital age requires frank talk with teens about sex, parties and smartphones” (Dec. 13): I believe this editorial inappropriately shifted blame to the victims of these heinous crimes rather than placing it where it belongs: on the people who engage in this predatory behavior.

I was horrified at the Editorial Board’s suggestion that parents need to talk to our children about “the life-destroying mix of parties, peer pressure and phone-wielding predators disguised as fun-loving boyfriends.” This is victim blaming, plain and simple.

The more appropriate solution is to talk to our children about the very real legal consequences that could result from this behavior: being charged with possession or creation of child sexual abuse imagery, and having to register as a sex offender. These consequences could occur regardless of whether the victim is 6 or 16. Someone’s son may think twice about taking a picture of an underaged, drunken child at a party if he knew it could ruin his job prospects for the rest of his life.