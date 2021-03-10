Letter: Sexual harassment victims have tough choices to make

Regarding the letter “Women should aggressively rebuke sexual harassment” (March 8): As a retired professor and author on sexual assertiveness, I’d like to explain why a woman might not always respond instantly to inappropriate sexual behavior. This also applies to male victims.

A powerful, admired politician kisses someone in public without permission. The victim perceives this as a shock. The heart pounds, anxiety confuses thoughts and the victim can’t easily fight or flee. She has maybe three seconds to decide what to do. Some thoughts that may pour through her mind in that instant might include: Did anyone see? Did I look like I wanted this? Will he embarrass me?

For many such incidents, there’s no time to lay out the questions that might occur to her later, such as: Who will believe me? Will he get me fired or blackball me so I can never be employed?

People later question why the accuser waited weeks after the fact. Perhaps to calmly consider the implications of this entitled person crossing her boundaries. Or maybe she tried to forget it. Or got advice.