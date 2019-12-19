Letter: Sexual-health education courses insufficient in Missouri

In a Dec. 4 statement, “CDC report proves need for media coverage of sexually transmitted diseases,” Shannon Shores, chief executive of Wellex, Inc., describes how her company is promoting media coverage on sexually transmitted diseases. She states that reporting statistics alone does little to fix the problem — the media should provide education on prevention and treatment of STDs.
While the media can certainly play an important role in lessening the stigma around STDs and encouraging conversation around sex that isn’t rooted in shame, the root of the issue is the abysmal lack of sexual health education in schools.
In Missouri, sexual health education is not required. The state provides guidelines for a curriculum that leaves much to be desired, and in schools that do offer those classes, parents or guardians can choose to opt children out of receiving it.
Strong evidence suggests that comprehensive sexual health education leads to reduced sexual risk-taking, including protective measures to avoid sexually transmitted diseases. We trust our education system to facilitate students’ growth and development into responsible young adults. Why do we inhibit schools from meeting the health needs of youth?
Schools are designed to teach children and adolescents in a formal, age-appropriate way. Trained educators know how to deliver the appropriate curriculum, and the education system has the capacity to reach young people from all different backgrounds before they become sexually active.
The media may be able to impact some people who never received accurate sexual health education. However, we would not need this damage control if we all received the health information we need from the place designed to educate — schools. Mandating comprehensive sex education in Missouri is necessary to progress toward a sexually healthy state.
Miriam Levitin • St. Louis