Letter: 'Shame Museum' could house horrors of slavery

I suggest erecting a museum dedicated to housing the many statues of infamy and other relevant stories of slavery. The proper title would be, The Shame Museum. It would include statues of slaves and their families dressed in rags, as well as large portraits of the backs of male slaves depicted with the horrific scars and open wounds inflicted by their owners. Sad to say, but George Washington approved of beating his slaves.
I remember seeing a photograph published in the Post-Dispatch of two young boys (possibly brothers) seated on a barrel. This was taken by Mathew Brady, who captured many events during the Civil War. The caption said the boys were probably being evaluated for sale. The sadness in their faces has stayed in my memory. I lived in the South in the 1950s and can personally testify to the closed-mindedness of the general population. Between living in Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana over a four-year period, I don't ever recall seeing Black people on the street, and was informed that if I did encounter one, that the Black person would step into the gutter. Now what does that tell you?
Margaret Gustafson • St. Louis County
