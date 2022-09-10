Letter: Shame on lawbreaker Trump and his crooked enablers

Regarding the editorial “ Trump-appointed judge hands Trump an undeserved victory. No surprise there. ” (Sept. 7): There are literally thousands of scenarios and possibilities for which former President Donald Trump could have used the classified documents he unlawfully stored at Mar-a-Lago. Any of the visitors at Mar-a-Lago could have taken pictures or videos of the material and driven off into the sunset without a question.

No matter what Trump did with them or who he shared them with, he blatantly defied the law, which he obviously doesn’t care about or pay any heed. He has been doing this since his college days, and no one yet has put him where he belongs. Shame on him and all the incompetent or crooked officials who should have convicted him.