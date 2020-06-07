Letter: Shame on leaders not condemning church photo-op
Letter: Shame on leaders not condemning church photo-op

Pentagon-Trump clash breaks open over military and protests

President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he visits outside St. John's Church across Lafayette Park from the White House Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. Park of the church was set on fire during protests on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

Regarding “Former minister at church used for Trump’s photo-op: ‘It was a sacrilege for all people of all faiths’” (June 2): Shame, shame, shame. Is there no boundary that President Donald Trump won’t push in order to meet his narcissistic, pathetic, self-centered needs for self-aggrandizement? Is there no one in this administration willing to speak up for justice in this obvious travesty? Silence is complicity.

Attorney General William Barr should be ashamed. I’ll bet there are many Catholics who are ashamed of him. What does New York Archbishop Cardinal Timothy Dolan have to say? Is he still thrilled to be the first batter up in the president’s dangerous game with the lives of Americans?

In contrast, Washington Archbishop Wilton Gregory said Pope John Paul II would not have condoned the president’s actions against protesters.

We need to examine our own prejudices and hope we realize we are all one in many colors, genders, ethnicities, sexual orientations, religious and political inclinations. We must work for a more equitable life and justice for all.

Anne Harter • Belleville

