Letter: Shame on McCarthy, McConnell and other GOP leaders

On Jan. 13, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stood on the House floor and stated Trump bears responsibility for the attack on Congress, and he called for a fact-finding commission. He appointed a Republican representative to negotiate the terms. The independent commission would be made up of an equal number of Republicans and Democrats not currently serving in Congress and who no longer had political aspirations, and the commission would be mandated to end by Dec. 31. By the time the vote on May 19 was taken, McCarthy had changed his mind, but the legislation was passed with 35 Republican votes.

It then moved to the Senate, where Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky stated his intention to vote against it, a clear message to his GOP colleagues not to break ranks and block the measure from passing. How could any American be against an independent, bipartisan commission tasked with finding those responsible for the insurrection and what went wrong with the response so it can never happen again? What are the Republican leaders afraid of finding?

Polls indicate that around 70% of Republicans feel that the election was stolen. No wonder, after four years of Donald Trump’s constant lies and GOP leaders who never called out those lies. Democracy cannot survive when voters do not have faith in the election system.