Letter: Shame on Parson for persecuting Missouri's homeless

Regarding Tony Messenger's column "How a female veteran in St. Louis became one of the ‘hidden homeless’" (July 17): It is shameful that in Missouri we criminalize homelessness. Against the advice of Gov. Mike Parson's mental health director, Valerie Huhn, he recently signed a law that makes it a crime to sleep on state-owned land, prohibits the use of state and federal grants to build permanent housing for the unhoused, and limits how the state can use funds for homeless programs. This new law comes at a time when affordable housing is nearly nonexistent.

We can praise Jason Kander for his work with the Veterans Community Project, which will provide small homes for some homeless veterans. But meanwhile, people like Patricia Buskuehl, who receives disability benefits, and those working for low wages, still struggle to find a place to call home.

Buskuehl says, “I don’t deserve to be homeless.” I say, as long as we elect representatives who persecute people in her situation, we deserve to be seen as a state that has willfully abandoned the very principles of the state motto: “The welfare of the people shall be the supreme law.”

Mary Clemons • Kirkwood