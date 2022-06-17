 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Shame on those not condemning the harm Trump did

Capitol Riot Lawsits

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington. A federal judge on Feb. 18, 2022, rejected efforts by the former president to toss out lawsuits filed by lawmakers and two Capitol police officers, saying in his ruling that the former president's words "plausibly" may have led to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

 Jacquelyn Martin

Regarding “Jan. 6 panel hears: Trump ‘detached from reality’ in defeat” (June 13): Jan. 6, 2021, is day that will live in infamy. It was the day Donald Trump deployed his deplorables, and I believe it was a crime.

We must take a clear stand against our neighbors and family members who have accepted and supported Trump. He twice lost the popular vote and lost the Electoral College vote in 2020, yet they still accept him as a legitimate political leader. What he has unleashed is poison to the body politic. Loyalty to this man is not simply misplaced, it it is tearing our country apart.

In my opinion, Trump should be indicted for sedition, and shame on anyone who speaks his name without acknowledging the damage he continues to do to our country.

The courage of Rep. Liz Cheney and former Vice President Mike Pence and other Republicans to stand against this philosophical plague are today’s profiles in courage.

Bill Wittenberg • St. Louis

