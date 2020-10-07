Letter: Shame on Trump's doctors for misleading information

Regarding "Trump's doctor leans on health privacy law to duck questions" (Oct. 5): I am concerned at what President Donald Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, has now done to discredit doctors everywhere. Not only was he not honest with the American people, Conley clearly let the patient control the treatment and the narrative and didn't seem concerned with the president violating Centers for Disease Control and Prevention coronavirus guidelines. The message this sends is loud and clear: There is one standard of care and treatment for the president and another for the American people.
How do we ever believe such doctors again? Conley should be ashamed that he allowed himself to be bullied into doing the president’s political bidding. When other doctors in the same hospital question the actions of the president and his medical team, how do we as the public respond?
In addition, why aren't the rest of the people exposed at the White House doing a self-quarantine for 14 days as recommended? This a political issue, not a health one, and that is so sad for this country. Shame on Trump, his medical team and his advisers for sending out these messages during a time when we all need to be cautious to protect our health.
Steve Alper • Chesterfield
