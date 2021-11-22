Letter: Shame on Wagner for not taking a stand on Gosar

Regarding "House censures Rep. Gosar for violent video in rare rebuke" (Nov. 18): Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, should be ashamed that she did not speak out against Rep. Paul Gosar's tweeted video depicting violence against another member, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. I don't care if it was a cartoon. Such behavior is not only unbecoming of a member of Congress but should be regarded as a threat and is unacceptable.

Members of Congress are influential and therefore should be very careful and professional in how they address the public. Yes, this includes tweets. There are people who might be emboldened by Gosar's depiction of violence, and Ocasio-Cortez is reasonable in fearing for her safety.

Wagner should have voted to formally censure Gosar and strip him of his committee memberships. Threats, even in tweet form, should have consequences. Surely, if it were the other way around, a male Democrat tweeting depictions of violence against Wagner, a female Republican, she would want action taken.

Sadly, the damage is already done, and members of the GOP are engaging in dangerous rhetoric all too regularly. Shame on Wagner for not taking a stand.

Geralyn Madigan • Ballwin