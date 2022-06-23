Letter: Shameful Greitens ad reinforces his violent persona

Regarding “Facebook removes GOP Senate candidate’s ‘RINO hunting’ video” (June 21): Once again we have a Missouri politician making national news, and again, it’s not for a good reason. Eric Greitens has stooped lower than I could ever have imagined. He recently put out an ad for his new mission: hunting for RINOs (Republicans in Name Only). He is portraying himself as the savior for the Republicans and the enemy of the RINOs. This coming from a man who has been accused of domestic abuse, and he really wants us to believe he is innocent of that charge, all while he is showing his violent streak. I wonder how many Republicans are going to tell him he is wrong. He fits the role of a Donald Trump supporter perfectly.