Letter: Shelter animals get good care; euthanasia rates low

Regarding "Acting health director pushes back against critics of St. Louis County animal shelter, calling them ‘well-meaning but misinformed’" (May 8): This is much ado about nothing. Acting Public Health Director Faisal Khan correctly defended the animal control and care division. He shouldn't waste more time answering complaints regarding the animals at the shelter. There will always be disgruntled employees and non-professionals who complain about something.

I have provided more than 30 years of veterinary service for St. Louis County, and never has the health of the animals been better. The low euthanasia rate has been helped greatly by staff facilitating the transfer of adoptable animals to other shelters and the generous support of rescue groups taking animals, particularly injured animals.