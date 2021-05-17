 Skip to main content
Letter: Shelter animals get good care; euthanasia rates low
Letter: Shelter animals get good care; euthanasia rates low

County employees walk dogs, clean cages at animal shelter while volunteers reapply for jobs

Ian Ashcraft of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health's waste diversion division, leashes Hamlet for a walk as county employees filled in for volunteers at the St. Louis County animal shelter and adoption center on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. The workers are temporarily replacing animal shelter volunteers, told to reapply for their jobs at the Olivette facility. Two former volunteers have sued the county, alleging they and more than 400 other volunteers were banned from the facility because of public criticism of its conditions. Doug Moore, county communications director, said Sunday's fill-in workers will be paid through overtime or compensatory time. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

 Robert Cohen

Regarding "Acting health director pushes back against critics of St. Louis County animal shelter, calling them ‘well-meaning but misinformed’" (May 8): This is much ado about nothing. Acting Public Health Director Faisal Khan correctly defended the animal control and care division. He shouldn't waste more time answering complaints regarding the animals at the shelter. There will always be disgruntled employees and non-professionals who complain about something.

I have provided more than 30 years of veterinary service for St. Louis County, and never has the health of the animals been better. The low euthanasia rate has been helped greatly by staff facilitating the transfer of adoptable animals to other shelters and the generous support of rescue groups taking animals, particularly injured animals.

I would argue the St. Louis County euthanasia rate for dogs is too low. There are too many dangerous and aggressive dogs in the shelter, in my opinion. The criteria for adoptable dogs need to be reviewed. Public safety needs to come first. Euthanasia decisions — particular in regard to public safety — should not be the result of political interference. The sad fact is there are dogs in the shelter that don't have a place in our community, and no amount of training will change that.

There is a very small area of St. Louis County responsible for the most dangerous and unadoptable dogs at the shelter. If the people complaining about the euthanasia rate really want to see it reduced further, they need to address the source rather than the shelter.

Philip Wagenknecht • St. Louis 

Sports