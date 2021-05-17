Letter: Shelter animals get good care; euthanasia rates low

Regarding "Acting health director pushes back against critics of St. Louis County animal shelter, calling them ‘well-meaning but misinformed’" (May 8): This is much ado about nothing. Acting Public Health Director Faisal Khan correctly defended the animal control and care division. He shouldn't waste more time answering complaints regarding the animals at the shelter. There will always be disgruntled employees and non-professionals who complain about something.
I have provided more than 30 years of veterinary service for St. Louis County, and never has the health of the animals been better. The low euthanasia rate has been helped greatly by staff facilitating the transfer of adoptable animals to other shelters and the generous support of rescue groups taking animals, particularly injured animals.
I would argue the St. Louis County euthanasia rate for dogs is too low. There are too many dangerous and aggressive dogs in the shelter, in my opinion. The criteria for adoptable dogs need to be reviewed. Public safety needs to come first. Euthanasia decisions — particular in regard to public safety — should not be the result of political interference. The sad fact is there are dogs in the shelter that don't have a place in our community, and no amount of training will change that.