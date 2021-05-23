 Skip to main content
Letter: Shelter needs experienced animal welfare director
County employees walk dogs, clean cages at animal shelter while volunteers reapply for jobs

Barney, a mixed breed dog up for adoption, leaps for attention from visitors to the St. Louis County animal shelter and adoption center in Olivette on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “St. Louis County Council delays vote to confirm public health director” (May 18): Thanks to the members of the St. Louis County Council who delayed confirmation of confirm Dr. Faisal Khan as public health director, pending a transformational plan for animal care at the St. Louis County animal shelter. It is hard to imagine how Khan will come up with such a plan, given that his recent statements were defensive of current management and dismissive of ongoing and well-founded criticism from volunteers and the community.

Something must be wrong with shelter management, given that 12 people quit their jobs this year. Some didn’t even have another job lined up. An apparently toxic work environment is no good for animals or staff and has led to extreme short-staffing, exacerbating both problems. This is more of a fiasco than a nagging issue.

While it is not unreasonable to place an animal shelter under the public health department, it is unreasonable to have that facility run by people who apparently lack knowledge and experience with animal welfare and shelter facilities. It is past time to bring in management that knows about — and cares about — animal welfare.

Joann Stephan • Webster Groves

