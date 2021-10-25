Letter: Sheriff Taylor, Deputy Fife better than Parson, Vandeven

Regarding the editorial "Vandeven digs a deeper hole by accusing first without doing the research" (Oct. 20): Seldom were the citizens of the fictional TV town of Mayberry embarrassed by the well-informed, judicious reasoning of Sheriff Andy Taylor and his overreacting sidekick Barney Fife in solving their town's problems.

On the other hand, we in Missouri have hair-trigger “Sheriff” Gov. Mike Parson and “Depuddy” Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven very publicly displaying their inability to grasp the concepts of administrative responsibility and internet security by attacking that dang right-clickin’ liberal reporter from the big city of St. Louis.

Parson doesn’t need the Post-Dispatch or any other media source to embarrass his administration. He’s more than capable of sticking his size 14 boot into his mouth all by himself.

T. Kinealy • Webster Groves