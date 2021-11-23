 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Shift energy subsidies from oil to battery manufacturing
0 comments

Letter: Shift energy subsidies from oil to battery manufacturing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Biden bill includes boost for union-made electric vehicles

FILE - A Tesla charges at a station in Topeka, Kan., April 5, 2021. President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress are looking to give U.S. automakers with union employees the inside track when it comes to winning the burgeoning electric vehicle market. The $1.85 trillion spending package that Democrats are trying to get through Congress includes an array of programs designed to curb global warming, including incentives to hasten the transition to electric vehicles, now about 2% of new car sales in the U.S. A provision that would give buyers of vehicles made at unionized manufacturing plants in the U.S. a more generous tax credit is sparking an international and regional political squabble. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

 Orlin Wagner

Regarding: “America’s conversion to electric cars ignores a major strategic vulnerability” (November 18): I agree with the Editorial Board that America’s dependence on China’s battery market is a setup for disaster, especially when policymakers can implement legislation to boost battery technology and subsequently strengthen the American economy by removing fossil fuel subsidies.

According to the Environment and Energy Study Institute, the United States provided fossil fuel companies with $20.5 billion in direct subsidies in 2020. Shifting these subsidies to the American battery market would enable the U.S. to solidify its commitment to renewable energy, making battery technology cheaper and more efficient.

Congress should also support the Department of Energy through legislation to boost domestic battery manufacturing through incentives and grant programs, further contributing to the 8% job increase that the American electric vehicle and battery market had in 2020.

Policymakers should incentivize metal-extraction development and domestic lithium mining in Nevada and California to capture some of China’s market share of lithium-ion battery manufacturing. Without such policy, the lagging modernization of the American economy will occur at the hands of foreign dependence, giving China the ability to cripple the U.S. economy.

Udaykiran Vissa • Creve Coeur

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News