Letter: Shift energy subsidies from oil to battery manufacturing

Regarding: “America’s conversion to electric cars ignores a major strategic vulnerability” (November 18): I agree with the Editorial Board that America’s dependence on China’s battery market is a setup for disaster, especially when policymakers can implement legislation to boost battery technology and subsequently strengthen the American economy by removing fossil fuel subsidies.

According to the Environment and Energy Study Institute, the United States provided fossil fuel companies with $20.5 billion in direct subsidies in 2020. Shifting these subsidies to the American battery market would enable the U.S. to solidify its commitment to renewable energy, making battery technology cheaper and more efficient.

Congress should also support the Department of Energy through legislation to boost domestic battery manufacturing through incentives and grant programs, further contributing to the 8% job increase that the American electric vehicle and battery market had in 2020.