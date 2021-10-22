Letter: Shildt did a great job with the Cards he was dealt

Regarding “’I did my best to be a good caretaker of Cardinals’ legacy’: Shildt discusses sudden firing, acknowledges but does not detail divisive ‘differences’” (Oct. 19): I have always viewed the Cardinals president of baseball operations, John Mozeliak, as a Mortimer Snerd dummy to puppet-master owner Bill DeWitt Jr., and former manager Mike Shildt as Mozeliak’s extension on the field, especially regarding the playing time allotted to under-performing players.

Some believe that when Shildt apparently expressed his unwillingness to be tied to analytics, he was set adrift. Although I believe analytics are valuable when used properly, the eye test is just as valuable, and the two must be used in conjunction with each other. Analytics provide valuable information, but they are not the end-all. Players’ individual skill sets, game situations, fundamental baseball and team chemistry must also be considered.