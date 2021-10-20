Letter: Shildt put players first; Mozeliak had other priorities

Regarding “Watch now: Shildt thanks Cardinals players, owners and coaches” (Oct. 18): Most of us have been fired from a job. Fairness is always appreciated, even when reasons fail to satisfy the heart. I believe John Mozeliak showed little class when he and St. Louis Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. announced the release of Manager Mike Schildt. Neither found the graciousness to thank him for his years of service, nor did they satisfy the hungry hearts of the fans who want to understand the “philosophical differences” that led to Shildt’s ouster. The demeanor of it all left no doubt that the parting was harsh. Perhaps Shildt’s belief that baseball players are first of all people was too much in a day when statistics dictate who stays, who plays and who goes.