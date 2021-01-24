 Skip to main content
Letter: Ship Confederate statues to Mar-A-Lago’s front lawn
Letter: Ship Confederate statues to Mar-A-Lago's front lawn

Trump leaves White House, says 'It's been a great honor'

Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., is seen on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. President Donald Trump is expected to return to his residence on Wednesday, Jan. 20. (Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post via AP)

 Greg Lovett

Regarding “Pence returns to Indiana hometown as vice presidency ends” (Jan. 20): After more than four years of unflinching, spineless loyalty to Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence finds himself thrown under the Trump bus, like so many before him. Folks have to wonder how that grabs the Christians who have, because of Pence, supported Trump right up to when the Capitol mob seriously threatened Pence’s safety. The Trump-inspired mob chants went from “Lock Her Up” to “Hang Mike Pence.”

Now Trump is moving his swamp to Mar-A-Lago in Florida. So I suggest we deliver all the country’s terror-inspired Confederate monuments to his new home. Then his supporters would be able to visit and keep Trump’s dream reality show alive. Goodbye and good riddance to him.

Dennis Clancy • Overland



