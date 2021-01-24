Letter: Ship Confederate statues to Mar-A-Lago’s front lawn

Regarding “Pence returns to Indiana hometown as vice presidency ends” (Jan. 20): After more than four years of unflinching, spineless loyalty to Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence finds himself thrown under the Trump bus, like so many before him. Folks have to wonder how that grabs the Christians who have, because of Pence, supported Trump right up to when the Capitol mob seriously threatened Pence’s safety. The Trump-inspired mob chants went from “Lock Her Up” to “Hang Mike Pence.”