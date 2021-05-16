Letter: Ship unhappy white nationalists back to their motherland

White nationalists are relying on desperate measures to retain control of government. But voter suppression, gerrymandering and electing local politicians to defy federal law will only delay the inevitable. Demographics indicate that the leftward march of American culture is going to continue. There is a solution: These white nationalists should leave the United States and return to their motherland.

Throughout history, there have been citizens unhappy with the lack of job opportunities and fair treatment under the law in America. As a byproduct, they opted to return to their native country. White nationalists unhappy with the status quo could do the same.

Rather than storm the Capitol and elect delusional candidates who will ultimately destroy the Republican Party, why not invest that energy in relocating? Pack up those Gadsden Flags, Proud Boys costumes and military gear, and head home. Germany, Italy, maybe even England. Anywhere where they could be with their people.

The only problem is these countries might not want them. They might even build a wall to keep them out.

Paul Steinmann • Clayton