Letter: Shocking to see soldiers guarding the Lincoln Memorial

I’ve always considered the Lincoln Memorial as being sacred ground. When I recently saw photos of soldiers occupying this sacred space, as if they were on the front lines on foreign soil prepared to do battle, it made me sick. How in the world have we allowed this craziness to escalate to this degree? We used to be a democracy where all men were created equal. That was less than four short years ago.
Rita Cooper • O’Fallon, Ill.
