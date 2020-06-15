Letter: Shocking to see soldiers guarding the Lincoln Memorial
0 comments

Letter: Shocking to see soldiers guarding the Lincoln Memorial

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
FBI: National Guardsman expressed white supremacist ideology

FILE - In this June 3, 2020 file photo members of the District of Columbia Army National Guard stand guard at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington securing the area as protests continue following the death of George Floyd, a who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. An Ohio National Guardsman was removed from policing protests in Washington D.C. after the FBI found he expressed white supremacist ideology online, Gov. Mike DeWine announced in a briefing Friday, June 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

I’ve always considered the Lincoln Memorial as being sacred ground. When I recently saw photos of soldiers occupying this sacred space, as if they were on the front lines on foreign soil prepared to do battle, it made me sick. How in the world have we allowed this craziness to escalate to this degree? We used to be a democracy where all men were created equal. That was less than four short years ago.

Rita Cooper • O’Fallon, Ill.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports