Letter: Shoot skeet and starlings and leave the doves alone

Regarding “Sunflowers in bloom at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area” (July 11): Doves will soon be mercilessly maimed or blown to bits during the upcoming Missouri Department of Conservation dove hunting season. This is mainly because hunters like to test their skill shooting at doves, which are swift, agile flyers. They should go skeet shooting instead. And eating dove breasts is just another shallow excuse to justify the killing of this gentle, placid bird.