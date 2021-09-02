Letter: Shoot skeet and starlings and leave the doves alone

Regarding “Sunflowers in bloom at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area” (July 11): Doves will soon be mercilessly maimed or blown to bits during the upcoming Missouri Department of Conservation dove hunting season. This is mainly because hunters like to test their skill shooting at doves, which are swift, agile flyers. They should go skeet shooting instead. And eating dove breasts is just another shallow excuse to justify the killing of this gentle, placid bird.
I suggest the department have a European starling hunting season instead. After all, they’re a non-native and belligerent invasive species that aggressively competes with Missouri’s native and migratory songbirds. Plus, their plump bodies would make a great substitute for dove breasts.
Even though I’m not a fan of hunting, I do realize it’s sometimes necessary to control certain invasive, problem species. However, doves definitely don’t fit that description. So leave them in peace.
Catherine D. Mizerany • Arnold