Letter: Shooters are valuing human life less and less

Regarding “‘We have to stop this violence,’ father of 6-year-old St. Louis shooting victim says” (Feb. 25): James Clark Jr. of Better Family Life said “Just as the marches in the ‘60s didn’t fix racism, because racism is still with us today, we aren’t under the illusion that having a march will end all gun violence. But we are using the marches to call attention to the current crisis.”
This is the crisis that faces the American-African community. Clark is correct, marching is not going to fix the killing of people of color. Those who kill without compunction are screaming out for attention. They act out in ways that strongly suggest they believe the people around them matter less and less. They seem to hold no value for human life.
Mike Ellington • Creve Coeur