Letter: Shooters are valuing human life less and less
0 comments

Letter: Shooters are valuing human life less and less

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
St. Louis march protests violence after 6-year-old's death

Wendell Phillips Berwick, right, keeps his signage upright on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, as he and about 300 others attend a rally at Martin Luther King Drive and Hamilton Avenue to confront gun violence and call for one week of peace. St. Louis Police Chief Jon Hayden, James Clark of Better Family Life, The Rev. Linden Bowie among others spoke at the event. Organized by local activist groups and community leaders, the rally also had a co-function in East St. Louis. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

 Christian Gooden

Regarding “‘We have to stop this violence,’ father of 6-year-old St. Louis shooting victim says” (Feb. 25): James Clark Jr. of Better Family Life said “Just as the marches in the ‘60s didn’t fix racism, because racism is still with us today, we aren’t under the illusion that having a march will end all gun violence. But we are using the marches to call attention to the current crisis.”

This is the crisis that faces the American-African community. Clark is correct, marching is not going to fix the killing of people of color. Those who kill without compunction are screaming out for attention. They act out in ways that strongly suggest they believe the people around them matter less and less. They seem to hold no value for human life.

Mike Ellington • Creve Coeur

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports