Letter: Shop owner wants to play politics, not solve problem

A sign on the door of a Jefferson County gun store said: “Masks are for cry babies, Democrats, and robbers.” The message was appalling, divisive and reeked of ignorance. Begging for the spread of a pandemic is classic insanity. It escapes me why some Americans today opt for controversy over unity (“No masks allowed in Jefferson County gun store, an example of the US divide,” Sept. 9).
If the shopowner truly believes that masks create a security risk, the answer is just a click away. Insist on photographing all the driver’s licenses of the patrons who enter his store, then allow them to keep their masks on, and keep shopping. But no, he would rather stir controversy.
We cannot survive the growing ignorance and distrust in this country. Well, I have news for these propagandized people: Democrats do not eat kidnapped children. No one is going to cut the crosses off of the tombstones at Arlington or fire all of the military chaplains to form a godless nation. No one is going to eliminate every police officer in the entire country. And peaceful demonstrators are not animals to be pepper-sprayed and paint-balled.
The exercise of common sense has become taboo and many Americans are making the poorest moral decisions in humankind’s history.
Richard Yesley • New Athens
