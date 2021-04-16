Letter: Shorten the session so lawmakers can do less harm

Regarding “ Missouri House refuses to pay for Medicaid expansion ” (April 1): It seems year after year during each new state legislative session that the welfare and intelligence of Missourians is assaulted by a multitude of offensive bills. The list this year includes: undoing the vote to expand Medicaid, scrapping personal property taxes that support schools, discouraging voting in primaries, creating armed militias, nullifying federal gun laws, ignoring the Clean Missouri referendum, diminishing powers of cities and health departments, reducing minimum wages, and limiting initiative petitions.

With all that ideological rubbish, no wonder there is little time left to do the hard work to improve our roads, fund education, fight the pandemic, make voting easier, improve public health, reduce violence and slow the fall of our state to the bottom of so many quality-of-life measurements.

Too many of our legislators are not working for the welfare of their state or constituents. And if they are not working for our good, then we should limit the time they have available to do harm. Some states restrict their legislatures to meet for only 40 days, while others convene only every other year. So if we can’t vote them out because of gerrymandered safe districts, then let’s throttle the time they have to come up with and vote on nonsensical, regressive legislation.