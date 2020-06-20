Letter: Should we also remove the statue of St. Louis?

Regarding “Columbus statue taken down in Tower Grove Park in St. Louis” (June 17): Who or what will be next? Today it was the Christopher Columbus statue in Tower Grove Park. But what about cities named after Columbus, such as Ohio’s capital and our own Columbia, Missouri? What about the District of Columbia? Will prestigious Columbia University in New York be pressured to change its name? What about statues and monuments of slave owners George Washington and Thomas Jefferson? Are they next? What about the statue in Art Hill of St. Louis, king of France, who fought in the Crusades? And what about names of cities honoring other Catholic saints?
Surely, some may want those cities and places to be renamed. Where will all of this end?
Guillermo A. Rodríguez • Shrewsbury
