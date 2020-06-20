Letter: Should we also remove the statue of St. Louis?
0 comments

Letter: Should we also remove the statue of St. Louis?

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
King Louis IX Gets a Face Lift

Robert Marti, from Russell-Marti Conservation Services, uses a steel brush on Thursday, April 6, 2017, to remove the protective coating on the statue of King Louis IX. Marti was hired to repair and restore the iconic statue on Art Hill in front of the Art Museum in Forest Park. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

Regarding “Columbus statue taken down in Tower Grove Park in St. Louis” (June 17): Who or what will be next? Today it was the Christopher Columbus statue in Tower Grove Park. But what about cities named after Columbus, such as Ohio’s capital and our own Columbia, Missouri? What about the District of Columbia? Will prestigious Columbia University in New York be pressured to change its name? What about statues and monuments of slave owners George Washington and Thomas Jefferson? Are they next? What about the statue in Art Hill of St. Louis, king of France, who fought in the Crusades? And what about names of cities honoring other Catholic saints?

Surely, some may want those cities and places to be renamed. Where will all of this end?

Guillermo A. Rodríguez • Shrewsbury

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports