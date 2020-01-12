Letter: Shouldn’t marijuana buyers be working during the day?


Day 2 of recreational marijuana sales in Illinois

“We want to try the gummies," said Chrissy White, center, of Texas, who waits in line with friends Jeri Thorson of Addieville, Illinois, and and Angie Kitchen of Texas, outside the marijuana dispensary HCI Alternatives in Collinsville on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. The women were among hundreds, who stood in line into the evening outside the store on the second day it was legal to purchase recreational weed in the state of Illinois. Onsite personnel estimated a three hour wait from the back of the line to purchase products. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Regarding “No drop-off on Day 2 of legal marijuana sales in Illinois” (Jan. 3): With the long lines to buy marijuana in Illinois during the work day, the question arises in my mind: Is this where our unemployment and welfare money goes?

Roger P. Bickel • St. Charles

