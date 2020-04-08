Letter: Show compassion toward inmates during pandemic
Letter: Show compassion toward inmates during pandemic

Workhouse window

An interior window in the St. Louis Medium Security Institution, or workhouse.

 Robert Patrick

Regarding the editorial: “Not frightened enough? Local judges decide to release violent accused felons” (March 30): One day, our children will rightly ask us what we did in the face of this unprecedented health crisis. Did we rise above the politics of fear and division to help one another? Or did we look away and leave some of our community members behind?

The coronavirus could have a deadly impact on people trapped in jails like the Workhouse because they cannot pay bail.

Circuit Judge Kristine Kerr, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and Public Defender Matt Mahaffey are rising to the moment and taking urgent action in the face of this unprecedented health crisis. They should be commended — not criticized — for doing this.

This moment demands that we act from a place of urgency, compassion and shared humanity, not prejudice and fear.

Mike Milton • St. Louis

Statewide Policy and Advocacy Manager, The Bail Project

