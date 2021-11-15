Letter: Show empathy and fund global child vaccine programs

Regarding "'Strong' start to kids vaccine campaign, but challenges loom" (Nov. 10): As a mom of teens, I remember how desperate I was to get our whole family immunized. Finally, American kids of ages 5 to 11 now have access to coronavirus vaccines.

Never have I empathized so much with parents in countries where vaccines are simply not available for life-threatening diseases like measles, polio, rotavirus and pneumococcal virus. Around the world, 1 in 5 children still lack access to basic vaccines. Now, American parents know firsthand what it feels like to have an infectious disease affect the daily lives of our kids.

Our collective experience with the current pandemic underscores the need for robust funding for global child vaccine programs through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Aid for International Development. Reps. Cori Bush, Ann Wagner and Blaine Luetkemeyer, along with Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, must not to forget about children around the world without access to immunizations. They should fully fund global childhood immunization programs in our federal budget.

Cynthia Changyit Levin • Town and Country