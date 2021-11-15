 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Show empathy and fund global child vaccine programs
0 comments

Letter: Show empathy and fund global child vaccine programs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19's global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years

FILE - A health worker administers a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the Bundung Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Sept. 23, 2021, in Serrekunda, outskirts of Banjul, Gambia. The global death toll from COVID-19 has topped 5 million, nearly two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems. Africa remains the world's least vaccinated region, with just 5% of the population of 1.3 billion people fully covered. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

 Leo Correa

Regarding "'Strong' start to kids vaccine campaign, but challenges loom" (Nov. 10): As a mom of teens, I remember how desperate I was to get our whole family immunized. Finally, American kids of ages 5 to 11 now have access to coronavirus vaccines.

Never have I empathized so much with parents in countries where vaccines are simply not available for life-threatening diseases like measles, polio, rotavirus and pneumococcal virus. Around the world, 1 in 5 children still lack access to basic vaccines. Now, American parents know firsthand what it feels like to have an infectious disease affect the daily lives of our kids.

Our collective experience with the current pandemic underscores the need for robust funding for global child vaccine programs through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Aid for International Development. Reps. Cori Bush, Ann Wagner and Blaine Luetkemeyer, along with Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, must not to forget about children around the world without access to immunizations. They should fully fund global childhood immunization programs in our federal budget.

Cynthia Changyit Levin • Town and Country  

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News