Letter: Show how many murder victims knew their assailants

Regarding “2019 homicide total is second-highest of decade for St. Louis” (Jan. 1): What a shame it is that some of our citizens do not respect life enough that they choose to murder people they know over petty disagreements. We need to educate the rest of our community and potential tourists that of the 194 murders in 2019, a big percentage were killed by people whom the victim knew. Let’s have the police department and media report these numbers.
We also need to show the number of people murdered who did not know the killer.
Let’s show St. Louisans and tourists alike statistics that show it is safe to walk downtown and that the odds of being murdered are actually very low (unless you run in those dangerous circles, that is). Now, we can’t promise anyone they won’t get carjacked or mugged, but that is a different topic for another day.
All these immature young men running around with guns have to be stopped by their guardians. These adults have to stop being OK with guns in their house and in their children’s possession.
Who would have thought we would long for the days when a punch in the nose was how a quarrel was settled? We can always hope to reach more enlightened ways in the future.
David Lekich • St. Louis County