Letter: Show-Me Institute columnist has history all wrong

Regarding Andrew Wilson’s guest column, “The end of history as we (no longer) know it” (Dec. 29): I agree with the author that the knowledge of history, both American and world, is sadly lacking among much of the American public.
Unfortunately, the author himself does not demonstrate much knowledge of history, focusing exclusively on the terrors caused by communist regimes while ignoring the equally horrendous actions by right-wing governments. Those include, most prominently, the German Nazis in the 1930s and 1940s, and dictatorships in Chile and Argentina in the 1970s and 1980s.
If Mr. Wilson’s fear is of authoritarian governments that persecute and murder their own people, he would presumably want to present the history of all such cases so we can, hopefully, learn from them and avoid them in the future, rather than concentrating on one group to the exclusion of all others.
The apparent purpose of this piece is to equate Marxist regimes that have committed outrages against their own populations with democratically elected governments in countries that have chosen to implement social programs, such as Social Security and Medicare, to benefit their own populations. The author neglects to actually prove his contention, which appears to be based on political theories of the American right rather than historical fact.
The purpose of history instruction in free societies is not to provide one-sided views supporting fringe political theories. That’s what authoritarian regimes do.
James Beckmann • Maryland Heights