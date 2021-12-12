 Skip to main content
Letter: Show-Me Institute is out of touch, stuck in the 1950s
Letter: Show-Me Institute is out of touch, stuck in the 1950s

Regarding Aaron Hedlund and Andrew Wilson’s guest column “A tsunami of bad policy” (Dec. 8): I found this essay from the Show-Me Institute a breath of fresh air. It showed vividly that at least one important clock has been stopped since the 1950s. Such a retrograde perspective can provide a useful service, of course, but it can also be just plain out of touch and out of date. How do I know? Let me count the ways.

For one thing, while they may be right in their doubts about Amtrak’s capabilities, I’m a guy who does seriously believe that wind and solar power will replace what the world now agrees are the polluting effects of gas and coal. By the same token, the writers also bring a naïve 1950s objection to charging stations we’ll need for the electric cars that will be vital in our shift to a cleaner environment.

Old-fashioned views cannot be all wrong. The writers may be wise in decrying the removal of work requirements as a condition for receiving aid, but sometimes the greatest good for the greatest number requires some erratic contributions to the general welfare. What they complain about particularly is the millions of dollars of tax credits for children. They probably think the policy reeks of that old bugaboo: socialism. What they cannot get their heads around is that some socialist policies are in fact the communal and caring Christian ethos in action.

It seems to me the Show-Me Institute needs is to be shown some things: the facts and the future.

Jamie Spencer • Des Peres

