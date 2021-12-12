Letter: Show-Me Institute is out of touch, stuck in the 1950s

Regarding Aaron Hedlund and Andrew Wilson’s guest column “A tsunami of bad policy” (Dec. 8): I found this essay from the Show-Me Institute a breath of fresh air. It showed vividly that at least one important clock has been stopped since the 1950s. Such a retrograde perspective can provide a useful service, of course, but it can also be just plain out of touch and out of date. How do I know? Let me count the ways.

For one thing, while they may be right in their doubts about Amtrak’s capabilities, I’m a guy who does seriously believe that wind and solar power will replace what the world now agrees are the polluting effects of gas and coal. By the same token, the writers also bring a naïve 1950s objection to charging stations we’ll need for the electric cars that will be vital in our shift to a cleaner environment.