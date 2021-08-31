Letter: Show-Me Institute’s policies harm the working class

Regarding Aaron Hedlund and Andrew B. Wilson’s guest column “ Climbing out of a hole and turning Missouri into a top-performing state ” (Aug. 23): Why does the Post-Dispatch keep wasting ink for this groups’ consistent push to end the earning tax, promote the regressive sales tax, and ignore other progressive taxes, such as user taxes on fuel, tobacco, and more importantly, a truly graduated income tax?

We’ve all heard this story before about the evils of the 1% earnings tax, which covers such basic services as fire, police and related core city services used by both residents and suburbanites, and higher sales taxes, including those on food and drugs and other basic needs. While the state’s income tax, which taxes the middle class at the same rate as the wealthy, is good. For whom? The poor and middle class are struggling just to survive as they deal with declining school budgets, higher housing costs, decaying infrastructure and crime while Missouri leaders file lawsuits to end mask requirements and block efforts to address climate change.