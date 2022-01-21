 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Show readers the process of getting a story into the paper

  • 0
Same perch but a new home for Joseph Pulitzer and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Tyler Bond, left, and Chaun Latimore of Cord Moving and Storage return the bust of Joseph Pulitzer to his perch atop a marble column outside the new office of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at 901 North Tenth Street on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. After 60 years at 900 North Tucker Boulevard, the building was sold to founders of Square, who plan to move workers there from Cortex and elsewhere after an extensive renovation. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

 Robert Cohen
{{featured_button_text}}

It seems trust in the news media is at an all-time low. Perhaps some of the problem is that people do not understand or appreciate the process it takes to report and edit an article that goes into the newspaper.

I would really like to see an overview story about how events are selected to be reported, the development of articles, how editorials are written, how deadlines are imposed, etc. It seems that this would be an enlightening presentation to show how much effort goes into producing a story and perhaps what it takes to become a reporter.

After talking to people who are critical of what they label the “biased media,” I do not think they appreciate the effort and editing that are built into the news process or the difference between opinion pieces and news stories.

R. Steinmeyer • St. Charles

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News