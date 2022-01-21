Letter: Show readers the process of getting a story into the paper

It seems trust in the news media is at an all-time low. Perhaps some of the problem is that people do not understand or appreciate the process it takes to report and edit an article that goes into the newspaper.

I would really like to see an overview story about how events are selected to be reported, the development of articles, how editorials are written, how deadlines are imposed, etc. It seems that this would be an enlightening presentation to show how much effort goes into producing a story and perhaps what it takes to become a reporter.

After talking to people who are critical of what they label the “biased media,” I do not think they appreciate the effort and editing that are built into the news process or the difference between opinion pieces and news stories.

R. Steinmeyer • St. Charles