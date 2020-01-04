Letter: Show us end results of north St. Louis urban renewal

Regarding “Fixer-uppers for $1: Only four city properties have sold under new program” (Dec. 29): What I would really like to see is a continuation of this kind of article. I would like to see Vivian Houston’s finished house.
Many times, news outlets show the beginning of an urban renewal but not the end. Local TV news focuses on shootings in north St. Louis. I am dependent on print journalism to tell a different side of the story. The TV news generally makes the thought of moving to the north side seem like an act of suicide. There are pockets that should be torn down, and there are pockets that are starting to come back. There are houses on the north side of Delmar Boulevard that would be in the $500,000 category if they were within spitting distance of the Central West End.
I would also like to know which financial institutions are giving out mortgages north of Delmar. Discrimination in housing is part of the culture of the greater St. Louis area; it has to stop. Although we may never find out who still practices redlining, we can certainly find out who’s not. We also need to know who is doing home rehabilitation and repairs and who’s not. Along with who’s taking money and not doing their jobs.
The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s western headquarters and other developments are coming to the north side of the city. There is a possibility of a new generation of urban pioneers to do what has been done to other areas of the city.
Charles Winingham • Alton