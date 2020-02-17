Letter: Show us our vote counts and eliminate robocalls

Regarding “Senate Democrats end their filibuster, allow ‘Clean Missouri’ repeal question to advance” (Feb. 4): In the past 10 minutes I have received two robocalls urging me to switch credit cards. As I write this, I received yet another call. I will get at least two more calls today.
Our Republican-controlled Missouri Legislature is currently attempting to overturn the “Clean Missouri” ballot initiative, as it pertains to redistricting. In the past, lawmakers have invalidated the will of the people by overturning concealed carry, puppy mills and campaign finance reform legislation. Perhaps if these lawmakers would direct their efforts to stop these annoying robocalls, I would come to once again believe my vote actually counted.
Dennis W. Nielsen • Kirkwood