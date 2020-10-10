 Skip to main content
Letter:Showmen Trump and Barnum have a lot in common
Regarding “‘That should never have happened’: Inside Trump’s Walter Reed parade” (Oct. 5): It is difficult to watch the shenanigans and outrageous behavior of President Donald Trump without thinking of P.T. Barnum (1810-1891). Both are known as showmen. Barnum was credited with having a personal aim of putting money into his own coffers, and the similarities between the two are almost eerie. Barnum established his traveling circus and menagerie of freaks, but perhaps most memorable, he was credited with coining the adage: “There’s a sucker born every minute.” Sad but true.

Jerry Klein • St. Louis County

P.T. Barnum 1851

P.T. Barnum
