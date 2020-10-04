 Skip to main content
Letter: Shut down this media farce; boycott the future debates
Letter: Shut down this media farce; boycott the future debates

Regarding “Debate Takeaways: An acrid tone from the opening minute” (Sept. 30): I would like to initiate a boycott of further presidential debates following the recent debacle. Let the vice presidential debate proceed.

There is nothing to be gained from listening to tangents and interruptions. By all appearances, President Donald Trump attempted to undermine the rules and premises of reasoned debate, seeking to dominate by personality. That might work for “The Apprentice,” but it has no place in a presidential debate.

Even if the president was electronically restrained (shutting off the microphones of the speaker), he could still create chaos by speaking only to his own talking points and ignoring questions and rebuttals. There is no sense debating under those circumstances.

It is time for voters to take possession of this process, and we can start by pledging to ignore the next two presidential debates. Let us stand together to shut down this media farce.

William Tucker • Chesterfield

