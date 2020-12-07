Letter: Shuttered restaurants need government economic help

Regarding “St. Louis County shuts down four restaurants as Page foes seek to reduce his power” (Dec. 1): First of all, in full disclosure, my father, Mickey Garagiola, was a St. Louis waiter for over 50 years, arguably the best in the city. He put his children through private schools on his meager salary and generous tips. So I appreciate the challenges of being a restaurant worker. Second, I am a nurse, and I believe in science and the knowledge possessed by the doctors and nurses who are fighting the pandemic.

So I feel qualified in believing St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is committed to the well-being of the people he serves. He has closed St. Louis County restaurants because they exacerbate the spread of the virus, not because he is mean spirited. Yes, people are at malls. But they are not eating unmasked at malls nor are they sitting for hours unmasked in bars. That argument is moot.

The blame for this situation should be placed with the federal government and our state government. They can’t shut down these businesses and expect them to survive without some kind of assistance. This assistance is sorely needed if we are going to survive this pandemic.

Martina Garagiola Bettlach • St. Louis