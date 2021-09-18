 Skip to main content
Letter: Sickening to blame women for unwanted pregnancies
Ultrasound pregnancy
Regarding the letter "To avoid unwanted pregnancies, avoid sexual relations" (Sept. 12): The letter about unwanted pregnancies, written by a doctor, is insulting and demeaning to all women. He states abortions shouldn’t be necessary if women (and I assume he means females of any age) didn’t participate in the act that produced a baby. Is he so insulated from the real world he’s never heard of rape or forced intercourse? 

It is disheartening and sickening for us women to continually be told what we can and cannot do. Maybe the good doctor would be happier in Afghanistan.

Gayla Westbrook • St. Charles 

