Letter: Signature comparisons are a silly way to detect fraud

Missouri voters and the photo ID law

Regarding "New rules, polling places unveiled for special St. Louis primary election" (Aug. 30): Credit card companies and banks know that people's signatures are not worth the paper they are written on. When I scribble my electronic signature, even I cannot recognize it as my own.

Some legislators have raised the false claim of widespread voter fraud. Their lies have now led to the ridiculous law that “a bipartisan team of election judges will compare the signature” on a provisional ballot (one cast without an official ID) to the signature on the voter registration.

I am outraged by this new law — not because it favors one political party, but because it is really dishonest. Some have signatures that can be compared, but many of us don’t. I defy anyone to accurately compare my signatures from moment to moment.

Rev. John Vogler • St. Louis 

