Letter: Signed petitions would make lawmakers tackle race

I support the cause of the peaceful protesters to demonstrate against police brutality. But that purpose has been served. Now the protesters should meet among themselves and start a grassroots movement by asking registered voters to sign petitions to reform the police and judicial systems.
I am a senior citizen at high risk if I contract the coronavirus. I am unable to demonstrate for a cause I believe in. I am, however, only too willing to sign a petition to be sent to the appropriate elected officials. I would be honored to do so.
In the interest of healing our country and making a definitive statement to government, I would encourage the peaceful protesters to start this petition drive, thereby allowing all Americans who agree with the cause to sign their names. Thousands upon thousands of signatures would surely govern the decisions of the legislators we need to make these changes happen.
Cheryl Webb • Olivette
